Payden & Rygel Buys Shares of 692,400 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 692,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

