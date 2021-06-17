Payden & Rygel Buys 32,396 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $826,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Comcast by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 96,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The company has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

