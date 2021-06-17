Payden & Rygel Acquires 800 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BLK traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $865.27. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $845.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.