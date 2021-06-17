Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh Sells 4,577 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Les B. Korsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $37.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

