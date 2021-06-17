Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after buying an additional 85,161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $219.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,208. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $151.35 and a 1 year high of $221.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.