Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

