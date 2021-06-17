Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 17,204 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 56.99% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

