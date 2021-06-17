Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $141.56. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

