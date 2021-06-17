Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $101.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

