Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,419,384 shares of company stock worth $31,821,916. 46.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

