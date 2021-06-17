PancakeSwap Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.31 or 0.00042018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $135.50 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00760976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.96 or 0.07652553 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 182,181,602 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

