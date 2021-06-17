Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,232 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,433,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,463,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 80,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $5,016,743.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,397,621 shares of company stock worth $86,407,334 and sold 721,572 shares worth $43,924,861. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.