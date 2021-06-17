Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.