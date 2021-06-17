Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,789 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after buying an additional 599,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after buying an additional 558,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

RHP opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

