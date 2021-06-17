Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

