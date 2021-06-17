Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

