Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $88,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

