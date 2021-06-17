Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

