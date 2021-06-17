Pamp Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.29 or 0.00760991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.