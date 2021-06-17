PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $58.05 million and $1.42 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00180049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.95 or 0.00918694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.58 or 1.00021481 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

