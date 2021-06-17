PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

