Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 6.25% of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIRS opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29. Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.