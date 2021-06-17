Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $$29.95 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.