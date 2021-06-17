Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $14.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,630 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

