Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OMI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,698. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

