Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Otsuka has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

