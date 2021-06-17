Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.30. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 7,724 shares changing hands.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

