Oshkosh Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $8.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

OSK opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

