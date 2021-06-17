Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in May

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.