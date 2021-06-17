Origin Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.91. 39,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.23. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.