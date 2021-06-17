Origin Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $137.75. The company had a trading volume of 366,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

