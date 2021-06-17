Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.57. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

