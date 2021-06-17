Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

