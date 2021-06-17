Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,595. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.