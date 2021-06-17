Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.22. 8,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,314. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

