Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.34. 37,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

