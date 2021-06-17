Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $220.38 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $220.38 million and approximately $36.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00771302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00042516 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

