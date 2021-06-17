Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

