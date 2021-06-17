Oppenheimer Raises ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $270.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $236.80 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

