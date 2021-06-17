Oppenheimer & Close LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,558 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 5.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corning by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 184,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

