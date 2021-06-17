Oppenheimer & Close LLC Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 154,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.