Oppenheimer & Close LLC Lowers Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,515 shares during the period. HomeTrust Bancshares accounts for 1.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $480.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.