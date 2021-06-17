OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.30 or 0.00755223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.47 or 0.07678798 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

