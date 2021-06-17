Open Platform Trading Down 11.4% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $22,315.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00061379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00083673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041815 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

