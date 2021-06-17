Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.080-0.100 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,882. The firm has a market cap of $514.34 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

