OneRoot Network (RNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93,953.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 63.4% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $958,086.20 and approximately $93,953.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00763799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00083365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041805 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

