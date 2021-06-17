Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

