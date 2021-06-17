OMG Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.42 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00013337 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $723.16 million and $197.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00139805 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

