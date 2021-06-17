Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

ODFL traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,310. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $161.07 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

