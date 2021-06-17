Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $8,538,670 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

